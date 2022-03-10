<
Showers expected in parts of the country

March 10, 2022   08:55 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Several spells of light showers may occur in Eastern coastal areas, it said, adding that mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

