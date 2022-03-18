Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

March 18, 2022   04:14 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory issued today.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved east- north-eastwards and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of March 18 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

It is likely to continue to move east and north-eastwards and intensify into a depression by March 20.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds (40-50) kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 03S-11N and 88E-96E until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Doubtful whether people would continue to have faith in president - Lalith Ellawala

Doubtful whether people would continue to have faith in president - Lalith Ellawala

Doubtful whether people would continue to have faith in president - Lalith Ellawala

Wild elephant with gunshot wounds rampages in A'pura

Wild elephant with gunshot wounds rampages in A'pura

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic for Sri Pada pilgrims

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic for Sri Pada pilgrims

Long queues for diesel, LP gas still seen in many areas

Long queues for diesel, LP gas still seen in many areas

IMF stands ready to discuss all options for Sri Lanka

IMF stands ready to discuss all options for Sri Lanka

Neighbouring countries' dollar reserves increased when Sri Lanka's depleted - Sajith

Neighbouring countries' dollar reserves increased when Sri Lanka's depleted - Sajith

Filling station in Nawala robbed

Filling station in Nawala robbed

Ready to discuss all options with Sri Lanka - IMF

Ready to discuss all options with Sri Lanka - IMF