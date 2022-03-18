Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory issued today.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved east- north-eastwards and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of March 18 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

It is likely to continue to move east and north-eastwards and intensify into a depression by March 20.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds (40-50) kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 03S-11N and 88E-96E until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.