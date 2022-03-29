Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in some areas

March 29, 2022   07:25 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected in some places.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight.

