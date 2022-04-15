Showers or thundershowers in several provinces later today

April 15, 2022   07:40 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05-15 April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (15th) are Kovilan Point, Mallakam and Malankadu at about 12:10 noon.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Winds speed can increase up to (35-40) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

