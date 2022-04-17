Naveed Nawaz appointed Assistant Coach of National Team

April 17, 2022   10:03 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced the appointment of Naveed Nawaz, former Sri Lanka Test and ODI player, as the Assistant Coach of the National Team for a two-year term, effective from 1st April 2022.

Nawaz, before taking over the new role, was functioning as the Head Coach of the Bangladesh Under 19 Team, where he led the team to an ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup win in 2020.

His first competitive assignment with the national team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, which will also be the first such assignment of the newly appointed Head Coach of the National Team, Chris Silverwood.

In the meantime, the following coaches were appointed to work with the national team during the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, the SLC said.

Chaminda Vaas – Fast Bowling Coach
Piyal Wijetunge – Spin Bowling Coach
Manoj Abeywickrama – Fielding and Support Coach 

Mahinda Halangoda will be the Team Manager for the tour.

Sri Lanka will play a 02-match test series during the tour of Bangladesh, under the ICC World Test Championship.

New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in?

Traditional Sri Lankan exorcism rituals performed at protest ground

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

The tradition of anointing oil for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Special discussion held at President's House (English)

Nepal imposes curbs on luxury good imports as forex reserves dwindle (English)

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green (English)

Reason for temporarily closure of stock market?

