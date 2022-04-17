Naveed Nawaz appointed Assistant Coach of National Team

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced the appointment of Naveed Nawaz, former Sri Lanka Test and ODI player, as the Assistant Coach of the National Team for a two-year term, effective from 1st April 2022.

Nawaz, before taking over the new role, was functioning as the Head Coach of the Bangladesh Under 19 Team, where he led the team to an ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup win in 2020.

His first competitive assignment with the national team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, which will also be the first such assignment of the newly appointed Head Coach of the National Team, Chris Silverwood.

In the meantime, the following coaches were appointed to work with the national team during the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, the SLC said.

Chaminda Vaas – Fast Bowling Coach

Piyal Wijetunge – Spin Bowling Coach

Manoj Abeywickrama – Fielding and Support Coach

Mahinda Halangoda will be the Team Manager for the tour.

Sri Lanka will play a 02-match test series during the tour of Bangladesh, under the ICC World Test Championship.