President intervenes to resolve domestic LP gas shortage

On the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a ship carrying 3,500 metric tonnes of domestic LP gas will dock at Colombo Port tomorrow (May 10), Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

According to Litro Gas chairman Mr. Vijitha Herath, necessary arrangements are underway to distribute 15,000 cylinders of domestic LP gas in Colombo and suburbs today and tomorrow.

Subsequently, a total of 80,000 cylinders of domestic LP gas will be distributed island-wide daily starting from Wednesday (May 11).

Earlier today, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka appealed to the general public not to wait in queues as the company is unable to supply domestic LP gas until stocks arrive.

Litro Gas chairman explained that only industrial gas stocks are available at the moment.

Speaking further, he noted that a payment of USD 7 million is expected to be settled today for the importation of LP gas on Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14).