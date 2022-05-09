President intervenes to resolve domestic LP gas shortage

President intervenes to resolve domestic LP gas shortage

May 9, 2022   11:29 am

On the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a ship carrying 3,500 metric tonnes of domestic LP gas will dock at Colombo Port tomorrow (May 10), Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

According to Litro Gas chairman Mr. Vijitha Herath, necessary arrangements are underway to distribute 15,000 cylinders of domestic LP gas in Colombo and suburbs today and tomorrow.

Subsequently, a total of 80,000 cylinders of domestic LP gas will be distributed island-wide daily starting from Wednesday (May 11).

Earlier today, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka appealed to the general public not to wait in queues as the company is unable to supply domestic LP gas until stocks arrive.

Litro Gas chairman explained that only industrial gas stocks are available at the moment.

Speaking further, he noted that a payment of USD 7 million is expected to be settled today for the importation of LP gas on Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

Week of protests kicks off from today

Week of protests kicks off from today

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Sounds of new freedom struggle echoing from Galle Face - Cardinal

Sounds of new freedom struggle echoing from Galle Face - Cardinal

'Shanthikarmaya' performed at protest site

'Shanthikarmaya' performed at protest site

Trade unions to launch a week of protests from tomorrow (English)

Trade unions to launch a week of protests from tomorrow (English)

The situation at protest grounds this morning (English)

The situation at protest grounds this morning (English)

Buddhist leaders restate demand for all-party interim administration (English)

Buddhist leaders restate demand for all-party interim administration (English)