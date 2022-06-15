Speaker endorses certificate on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

June 15, 2022   02:29 pm

Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today endorsed the certificate on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill of Sri Lanka to Amend the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 20 of 2009.

The Bill was passed with a majority vote, without amendments in Parliament on the 09th of June.

This qualifies a person to apply for a power generation license to generate electricity.

The amendment would remove the previously imposed restrictions on a person applying for a power generation license with a capacity of more than 25 megawatts and above, and would allow anyone to apply for it without any restrictions on their generation capacity.

Accordingly, the Electricity (Amendment) Act of Sri Lanka will be incorporated into the legal system of Sri Lanka from today (15) as Act No. 16 of 2022.

