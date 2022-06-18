Permits of three bowsers suspended for illegally unloading fuel
June 18, 2022 06:15 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Lanka IOC have suspended the permits of 03 fuel trucks with immediate effect, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said this evening.
According to the minister, the permits were suspended pending investigations into 03 separate incidents reported on social media on illegal unloading of fuel.
Several videos circulated on social media showed several bowsers illegally unloading fuel, despite the ban on sale of fuel in cans, containers and bottles.
Taking to his official Twitter account, the lawmaker thanked those who brought these illegal activities to the notice of the authorities.
License of 3 Fuel trucks have been suspended immediately by CEYPETCO and LIOC pending further investigations in to the 3 Incidents reported on social media on fuel transport trucks illegally unloading fuel. I Thank everyone who brought the illegal activities to our notice.— Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) June 18, 2022