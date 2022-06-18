Permits of three bowsers suspended for illegally unloading fuel

Permits of three bowsers suspended for illegally unloading fuel

June 18, 2022   06:15 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Lanka IOC have suspended the permits of 03 fuel trucks with immediate effect, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said this evening.

According to the minister, the permits were suspended pending investigations into 03 separate incidents reported on social media on illegal unloading of fuel.

Several videos circulated on social media showed several bowsers illegally unloading fuel, despite the ban on sale of fuel in cans, containers and bottles.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the lawmaker thanked those who brought these illegal activities to the notice of the authorities.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Latest announcement on closure of schools next week

Latest announcement on closure of schools next week

Court orders arrest of nine protesters

Court orders arrest of nine protesters

Protest by All-Island Farmers' Federation in Nochchiyagama

Protest by All-Island Farmers' Federation in Nochchiyagama

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Schools in Colombo city limits closed next week

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Schools in Colombo city limits closed next week

Dedicated Economic Centres empty as crisis grows...

Dedicated Economic Centres empty as crisis grows...

Queues for fuel getting longer...

Queues for fuel getting longer...