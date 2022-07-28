Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning
Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, North-western, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces.
Heavy showers of about 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas.
There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.