Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

July 28, 2022   04:17 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, North-western, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

NE3WS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

NE3WS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

Multiple shooting incidents reported in the last few days

Multiple shooting incidents reported in the last few days

Covid-19 infections on the rise again

Covid-19 infections on the rise again

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country