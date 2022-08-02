Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity

Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity

August 2, 2022   03:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality in Singapore.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on Monday (Aug 1), Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said: “In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former heads of state or heads of government.

“Consequently, former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality.”

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14 on a Saudia flight from the Maldives and was issued a 14-day visit pass.

His visit pass was later extended by another 14 days and will expire on Aug 11.

He had fled Sri Lanka amid a deepening economic crisis and widespread protests against his government as soaring inflation affected the prices of basic necessities such as food and fuel.

Shortly after he arrived in Singapore, Rajapaksa tendered his resignation, which was officially announced by the Sri Lanka Parliament on July 15.

His ally and former prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in by lawmakers as the new president on July 20.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in response to media queries last week that visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with a short-term visit pass with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for an extension and applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, added ICA.


Source: Strait Times
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Special notice for public sector employees

Special notice for public sector employees

Price of Auto Diesel slashed

Price of Auto Diesel slashed