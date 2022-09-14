Buddhist monk found dead inside temple; police suspect murder

Police have found a body of a Buddhist monk who had died under mysterious circumstances inside a temple in the Seeduwa area.

The deceased Buddhist monk has been identified as Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero (55), the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Nandarama Temple in Weththawa, Raddolluwa.

Police suspect that the Buddhist monk was murdered by strangulation.

According to police, another Buddhist monk who had been residing in the temple in question has disappeared from the temple.

Police had discovered the body following an inspection carried out after being notified of a bad smell emanating from within the temple.

The magistrate’s inquiry with regard to the death is scheduled to be conducted, while Seeduwa Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.