Buddhist monk found dead inside temple; police suspect murder

Buddhist monk found dead inside temple; police suspect murder

September 14, 2022   07:11 pm

Police have found a body of a Buddhist monk who had died under mysterious circumstances inside a temple in the Seeduwa area.

The deceased Buddhist monk has been identified as Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero (55), the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Nandarama Temple in Weththawa, Raddolluwa.

Police suspect that the Buddhist monk was murdered by strangulation.

According to police, another Buddhist monk who had been residing in the temple in question has disappeared from the temple.

Police had discovered the body following an inspection carried out after being notified of a bad smell emanating from within the temple.

The magistrate’s inquiry with regard to the death is scheduled to be conducted, while Seeduwa Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers lament over prices offered for their paddy and govt's delay in purchasing

Farmers lament over prices offered for their paddy and govt's delay in purchasing

Farmers lament over prices offered for their paddy and govt's delay in purchasing

Ex-Health Minister says situation has reached a point where patients are dying without medicine

Ex-Health Minister says situation has reached a point where patients are dying without medicine

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.09.07

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.09.07

Two suspects arrested while abducting woman in a car

Two suspects arrested while abducting woman in a car

President assures Hambantota Port will only be used for commercial purposes

President assures Hambantota Port will only be used for commercial purposes

Core Group on Sri Lanka to present draft resolution at UNHRC session

Core Group on Sri Lanka to present draft resolution at UNHRC session

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Country's bankrupt, but 38 state ministers appointed - Sajith

Country's bankrupt, but 38 state ministers appointed - Sajith