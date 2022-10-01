Special discussion on National Weather Plan & its contribution to countrys development

October 1, 2022   11:23 am

A discussion on the national weather plan contributing to the development of the country was held on Thursday (29) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and the Deputy Leader of the United National Party, President’s Advisor on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene.

During this discussion, which was held with the participation of Ms. Sara Jane Ahmed and Ms. Miniyat Fabbiha, both consultants of the Weather Risk Forum, the corresponding draft was presented to the President’s Secretary.

Discussions focused on taking the initiative of the Ministry of Environment, identifying the potential of the irrigation, agricultural and other related fields contributing to the national climate plan and their implementation.

