Prof. Ranjith Bandara elected new COPE chairman

October 6, 2022   12:02 pm

SLPP MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara has been elected as the new chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

A total of 14 members of the committee had voted in favour of Prof. Bandara while seven others voted for SJB MP Eran Wickramaratne.

Meanwhile, MP Kabir Hashim was unanimously elected yesterday (Oct. 05) as the new chairman to the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) held its inaugural meeting last morning.

