CPC denies Dayasiris claims on misappropriations in fuel imports
October 6, 2022 11:57 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) today categorically denied the allegations levelled by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara with regard to the misappropriations in fuel importing.
In a press release, the CPC noted it intends to seek legal action against the parliamentarian.
The state-owned institution stressed that the government-approve procurement process and due tender procedure were following when importing fuel to Sri Lanka.