CPC denies Dayasiris claims on misappropriations in fuel imports

October 6, 2022   11:57 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) today categorically denied the allegations levelled by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara with regard to the misappropriations in fuel importing.

In a press release, the CPC noted it intends to seek legal action against the parliamentarian.

The state-owned institution stressed that the government-approve procurement process and due tender procedure were following when importing fuel to Sri Lanka.

