IMF working with multilateral lenders on financing programmes for Sri Lanka
October 15, 2022 11:53 am
The International Monetary Fund is working with other multilateral lenders including the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on financing programmes for Sri Lanka, the IMF’s Deputy Director for Asia Pacific says.
According to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, policies under other multilateral lenders in their areas of expertise will be important to resolve Sri Lanka’s long-term growth problems.