Janaki Siriwardhana arrested over Thilini Priyamalis case remanded

November 5, 2022   03:02 pm

Janaki Siriwardhana, a well-known business personality in Sri Lanka who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been remanded until November 16.

She was taken into custody on November 04 for aiding and abetting the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt) Limited, Thilini Priyamali who is accused of a multi-billion rupee financial fraud.

Siriwardhana is the chief executive officer and director of One Transworks Square (Pvt.) Limited, the property developer of the tri-tower mixed-use development project in Colombo called ‘The One’.

Meanwhile, Priyamali was arrested by the CID in early October for purportedly swindling businesspersons and high-profile political figures after befriending them by promising high returns for investing in her business.

The CID had recorded statements from Siriwardhana on several occasions over the 12 complaints received against Priyamali.

In many of these complaints, the plaintiffs had mentioned that Siriwardhana had introduced businesspersons to Priyamali, luring them to invest in her business.

