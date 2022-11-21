Crickets shortest format T10 League arrives in Sri Lanka

Crickets shortest format T10 League arrives in Sri Lanka

November 20, 2022   11:11 pm

Cricket’s fastest format, the T10, is spreading its wings far and wide, as they make a touchdown in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be called the Lanka T10 League and is expected to attract plenty of fans with its dynamic brand of cricket.

The journey of T10 in Sri Lanka was kicked off with Sri Lanka Cricket’s Honorary President, Shammi Silva and Honorary Secretary, Mohan de Silva, making the official announcement. Also present on the occasion were the Chairman of TTen Global Sports Shaji Ul Mulk and the COO TTen Global Sports Rajeev Khanna.

“The introduction of the fastest cricketing competition in Sri Lanka is definitely a great addition to our cricketing calendar, and we are happy to be a part of the forward journey of the game, which continues to evolve to be on par with the changing dynamics in the global sporting arena, and I wish to commend TTen Global Sports for its role in this latest initiative,” Shammi Silva said.

“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of the Lanka T10 League, which is the shortest format of the game, and I am confident that this competition will provide entertainment and excitement to the fans, quality competition for the players, and valuable exposure for the stakeholders,” Mohan de Silva said.

Much like the various leagues across the world, the Lanka T10 is expected to attract some of the most impressive international cricketers, and also shine the spotlight on bright young talents from the Emerald Island.

“We are delighted to launch the world’s fastest format of cricket, the Lanka T10 League in Sri Lanka, which is a landmark move being the First full member board to launch this format. SLC has always supported Tten since its inception in 2017 and we look forward to building further on this partnership,” Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports, said.

T10 has become an important part of the cricket calendar with the advent of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is all set to embark on its sixth season, with a total of eight teams, of which two are new franchises from the USA.

Source: IANS
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan explains the evolution of Sri Lanka's foreign debt

Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan explains the evolution of Sri Lanka's foreign debt

Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan explains the evolution of Sri Lanka's foreign debt

SJB to set up a Youth Advisory Council to form decisive policies - Sajith (English)

SJB to set up a Youth Advisory Council to form decisive policies - Sajith (English)

Sri Lanka to lift ban on Glyphosate after 07 years (English)

Sri Lanka to lift ban on Glyphosate after 07 years (English)

We are at the lowest end of a stable situation - CBSL Governor (English)

We are at the lowest end of a stable situation - CBSL Governor (English)

President on an observation tour of Mannar (English)

President on an observation tour of Mannar (English)

Human trafficking to Oman: serious allegations against certain officials of Sri Lankan Embassy in Muscat

Human trafficking to Oman: serious allegations against certain officials of Sri Lankan Embassy in Muscat

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.20

Fake Romania job racket busted: 4 including foreigner arrested

Fake Romania job racket busted: 4 including foreigner arrested