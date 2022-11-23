Chamika Karunaratne gets one-year suspended cricket ban

November 23, 2022   05:59 pm

Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him over the alleged breaching of several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, the national cricket board says.

He has pledged guilty at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the inquiry panel in its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.

Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.

In addition to the said suspended sentence, a fine of USD 5,000 was also imposed on Karunaratne.

