Appeals Court orders to submit documents on Diana Gamages citizenship
November 28, 2022 11:44 am
The Court of Appeal has decided to inquire into the writ application filed seeking to invalidate State Minister Diana Gamage’s position as a Member of Parliament, Ada Derana reporter said.
Further, the court has also ordered the Controller of Immigration and Emigration to submit the relevant documents on her citizenship to the court, he said.
The case was then ordered to be recalled on December 12, 2022.