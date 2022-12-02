Sri Lanka signs over 100 agreements with foreign investors in 2022
December 2, 2022 11:28 pm
A total of 123 agreements have been signed with foreign investors for the year 2022, State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama claimed.
Speaking at a press conference, Amunugama explained that while 82 of the 123 agreements are reinvestment contracts, the remaining 41 are novel contracts.
He added that agreements have been signed with investors from various countries including India, Japan, Norway and Singapore.