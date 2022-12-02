Sri Lanka signs over 100 agreements with foreign investors in 2022

Sri Lanka signs over 100 agreements with foreign investors in 2022

December 2, 2022   11:28 pm

A total of 123 agreements have been signed with foreign investors for the year 2022, State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama claimed.

Speaking at a press conference, Amunugama explained that while 82 of the 123 agreements are reinvestment contracts, the remaining 41 are novel contracts.

He added that agreements have been signed with investors from various countries including India, Japan, Norway and Singapore.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)

Sri Lanka's local currency debt rating downgraded by Fitch

Sri Lanka's local currency debt rating downgraded by Fitch

President receives army-designed 'Attaché Case' of international standards

President receives army-designed 'Attaché Case' of international standards