Heavy rains, strong winds due to depression over southwest Bay of Bengal

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal, which was located 370km to the northeast of Trincomalee, is very likely to cross Sri Lanka during the subsequent 48 hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Under the influence of this system, rainy and windy conditions are likely to increase over most parts of the island over the next few days from today.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and North-western provinces. Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, Eastern, North-western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Due to the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to cross the island in the coming hours, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and in Southwest Bay of Bengal (07N - 17N, 80E – 85E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.