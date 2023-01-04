Energy Minister discusses renewable energy with UNDP official Wignaraja

Energy Minister discusses renewable energy with UNDP official Wignaraja

January 4, 2023   05:43 pm

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera discussed the future of renewable energy in Sri Lanka with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja during a meeting the two had yesterday (03 Jan.).

Accordingly, integration plans pertaining to renewable energy, challenges anticipated and the financial and technical assistance required in this regard were discussed between the pair, Wijesekera stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister also noted that the concept of E-mobility and the ongoing restructuring of both, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), were also discussed with the visiting delegation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun