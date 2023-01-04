Energy Minister discusses renewable energy with UNDP official Wignaraja

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera discussed the future of renewable energy in Sri Lanka with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja during a meeting the two had yesterday (03 Jan.).

Accordingly, integration plans pertaining to renewable energy, challenges anticipated and the financial and technical assistance required in this regard were discussed between the pair, Wijesekera stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister also noted that the concept of E-mobility and the ongoing restructuring of both, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), were also discussed with the visiting delegation.