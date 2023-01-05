Sepal Amarasinghe arrested by CID
January 5, 2023 08:10 pm
Sepal Amarasinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bellanwila. Amarasinghe was arrested in Bellanwila a short while ago over his controversial statement on the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha. Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne to commence an immediate probe into the alleged construction of a fake Temple of the Tooth Relic (Dalada Maligawa) in Kurunegala.