Sepal Amarasinghe arrested by CID Sepal Amarasinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bellanwila. Amarasinghe was arrested in Bellanwila a short while ago over his controversial statement on the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha. Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne to commence an immediate probe into the alleged construction of a fake Temple of the Tooth Relic (Dalada Maligawa) in Kurunegala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.