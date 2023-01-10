Schaffters death not a suicide  Police

January 10, 2023   10:04 am

Sri Lanka Police have ruled out suicide as a possible cause of the death of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter. 

Accordingly, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that the recent death of the Janashakthi PLC Director was not, in fact, a suicide, adding that there is no report even suggesting so. 

He added that statements have been recorded from nearly 175 persons thus far with regards to the incident, while almost 14 case items have also been sent to the government analyst for further analysis. 

Moreover, SSP Thalduwa explained that while comprehensive investigations are underway pertaining to the matter, with data including phone and bank records being collected, no suspects or the exact cause of death has been directly identified yet.

The 52-year-old Janashakthi PLC Director was found tied up in the driving seat of his car at the Borella cemetery on 15 December 2022, and later died while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.

