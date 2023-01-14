No new COVID-19 protocols for tourists - Health Services DG

The Director General of Health has asserted that no new COVID-19 protocols have been implemented pertaining to tourist arrivals despite recent claims.

The DG of Health made this announcement in response to the announcement made by Sri Lanka’s Tourism Board last evening (13 Jan.) that all inbound travellers will be required to carry their COVID-19 vaccination cards, while those who are unvaccinated will be required to submit a PCR report obtained 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Accordingly, the DG noted that the Ministry of Health has not issued any such regulation thus far.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, however, yesterday announced these new COVID-19 protocols and procedures for all tourists entering the island.