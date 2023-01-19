Mawanella PS chairman arrested on bribery charges further remanded

January 19, 2023   02:04 pm

Chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) Samantha Steven and his driver Hasitha Thilakaratne, who were arrested for trying to obtain a bribe of Rs. 2 million from a businessman, have been remanded further until January 31.
 
The order has been issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis today (Jan. 19).
 
Earlier, the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption had arrested the Mawanella PS Chairman, who is reportedly a member of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and his driver, on January 13, while accepting the relevant amount of money as a bribe to grant approval for a building plan.
 
The PS chairman was caught in the act at a hotel in the Mawanella area.

 

