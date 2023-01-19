The Court of Appeal has extended the interim order issued suspending the new board of officials elected to the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) including its President Sri Ranga from executing their duties, until tomorrow (Jan. 20).

The order was issued when a writ petition filed by former president of the FFSL Jaswar Umar stating that the election of the FFSL is illegal, was taken up before the two-member Appellate Court bench consisting of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola today (Jan. 19).

The Court of Appeal, which ordered the interim order to be extended until tomorrow, further ordered the case to be recalled tomorrow.

The Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardene, who appeared on behalf of the Minister of Sports, requested the court to reject the relevant petition by raising a preliminary objection.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Sports Investigation Committee has probed regarding an incident of malpractice committed by the petitioner, and made recommendations against him, which the petitioner did not appeal.

The Additional Solicitor General highlighted that therefore, the petitioner is not fit to be nominated for the positions of the FFSL, requesting the court to dismiss the petition since it has no legal basis.

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardene, who appeared on behalf of the new board of officials elected for the FFSL, requested the Court of Appeal to lift the interim order issued on the officials, expressing that further extension of the order can cause collapses in the sport’s administration.