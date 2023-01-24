Sanjeewa Dhammika and Ananda Palitha remanded

The Convenor of the United Trade Union Alliance, Ananda Palitha and the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika have been remanded till 26 January on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The duo were arrested by the Kollupitiya Police this morning (24 Jan.) for allegedly threatening two members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Accordingly, they were arrested on charges of criminal coercion, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated.