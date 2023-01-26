Nalaka Godahewa & two others acquitted in misappropriation case

SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa and two others, the three accused in a case filed against the alleged misappropriation of state funds to the tune of Rs. 5 million, were acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court today (Jan. 26).

The case had been filed against Godahewa for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 5 million belonging to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) by using the funds for the activities of the ‘Tharunyata Hetak’ organization, while he was in office as the SEC chairman.

The other two accused who were acquitted in the case are former SEC Deputy Director General Dhammika Perera and Sports Director of ‘Tharunyata Hetak’ organization Ronnie Ibrahim.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja delivered the verdict, ordering to acquit and release the three accused from the case, on account of insufficient evidence to prove that the accused are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.