Very heavy showers expected in several provinces

The depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, lay centered near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 85.3°E, about 455 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, says the Meteorology Department.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 31st January then recurve gradually south-southwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast in the forenoon of 01st February 2023.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Sowers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in North-Western and Northern provinces and Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Eastern, Uva, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mullaitivu, Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

It is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas around the Island.

For Southeast Bay of Bengal and South-West Bay of Bengal:

Wind speeds will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (05N - 12 N) and between (79E – 88E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas. Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area till 02nd February.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph and it may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

There’s a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m height) off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanthurai.

Sea areas around the Island will be rough and very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.