World Bank Senior Economist meets Presidents Chief of Staff

World Bank Senior Economist meets Presidents Chief of Staff

February 1, 2023   09:25 am

Senior Economist of the World Bank, Richard Walker, on Tuesday (31 Jan.) met with President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka for a special discussion.

The discussion, which took place this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat, focused on the World Bank aid programme.

Accordingly, several areas of concern, including the improvement of financial supervision and debt management, were discussed at length, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, the preliminary measures due to be taken with regard to improving tax administration policy, reducing systemic risk in the sovereign financial sector, strengthening the delivery system and targeting of social security institutions, reducing policy uncertainty and increasing the competitiveness of the economy and their implementation were also discussed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

CCPI-based inflation further drops to 54.2% in January (English)

CCPI-based inflation further drops to 54.2% in January (English)

Maithripala says he will contest next presidential election (English)

Maithripala says he will contest next presidential election (English)

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura (English)

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura (English)

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice (English)

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.31

Kidney transplant racket: Police yet to record statements from hospital doctors

Kidney transplant racket: Police yet to record statements from hospital doctors

Maha Sangha to call on President to deliver their stance on fully implementing 13th Amendment

Maha Sangha to call on President to deliver their stance on fully implementing 13th Amendment