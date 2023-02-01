Senior Economist of the World Bank, Richard Walker, on Tuesday (31 Jan.) met with President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka for a special discussion.

The discussion, which took place this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat, focused on the World Bank aid programme.

Accordingly, several areas of concern, including the improvement of financial supervision and debt management, were discussed at length, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, the preliminary measures due to be taken with regard to improving tax administration policy, reducing systemic risk in the sovereign financial sector, strengthening the delivery system and targeting of social security institutions, reducing policy uncertainty and increasing the competitiveness of the economy and their implementation were also discussed.