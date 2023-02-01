The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it will not to approve any scheduled power cuts until 17 February in order to protect the rights of over 331,000 students sitting for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Accordingly, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake stated that any such power cuts imposed during this period will be considered unauthorized and illegal.

Earlier today (01 Feb.), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) requested the PUCSL permission to impose power cuts for two hours and 20 minutes today and tomorrow (02 Feb.).

The request was made upon consideration of the fact that the Water Management Secretariat has restricted the release of water from reservoirs for hydro power generation since the expected rainfall was not experienced.