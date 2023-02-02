Sisters found dead at home under mysterious circumstances

February 2, 2023   07:14 pm

The bodies of two females who had reportedly died under mysterious circumstances has been discovered by Deraniyagala Police this afternoon (02 Feb.) from a house located in the area.

While a cause of death, although deemed suspicious, is yet to be identified, a 90-year-old female, believed to be the mother of the victims, is currently receiving treatment at the Deraniyagala Hospital, Police reported. 

The deceased have been identified as sisters, aged 51 and 49 years. 

Further investigations into the deaths are being conducted by Deraniyagala Police.

