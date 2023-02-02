Sri Lanka Police have decided to file an appeal against the recent release of Wasantha Mudalige, convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), from the charges filed against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Accordingly, Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa stated that the Police Headquarters today (02 Feb.) requested the Attorney General to submit an appeal, in accordance with all relevant legal provisions, against the recent judgment given by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Mudalige today held a special press conference, during which he claimed that several high-ranking police officers attempted to kill him while he was in custody, adding that it was all part of a pre-meditated plan.

Mudalige was arrested on 22 August 2022, on charges filed under the PTA, and was released from these charges after being detained for 162 days under the PTA, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, on the grounds that the accused was not found to have committed any offices under the PTA.