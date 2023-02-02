Police to appeal against Wasantha Mudaliges release

Police to appeal against Wasantha Mudaliges release

February 2, 2023   07:37 pm

Sri Lanka Police have decided to file an appeal against the recent release of Wasantha Mudalige, convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF),  from the charges filed against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Accordingly, Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa stated that the Police Headquarters today (02 Feb.) requested the Attorney General to submit an appeal, in accordance with all relevant legal provisions, against the recent judgment given by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Mudalige today held a special press conference, during which he claimed that several high-ranking police officers attempted to kill him while he was in custody, adding that it was all part of a pre-meditated plan.

Mudalige was arrested on 22 August 2022, on charges filed under the PTA, and was released from these charges after being detained for 162 days under the PTA, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, on the grounds that the accused was not found to have committed any offices under the PTA.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

No increase in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price hike

No increase in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price hike

Chief Prelates of Three Chapters urge President not to enforce 13th Amendment

Chief Prelates of Three Chapters urge President not to enforce 13th Amendment

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts

Farmers cry foul over sky-high prices of MOP fertilizer

Farmers cry foul over sky-high prices of MOP fertilizer

Sathosa reduces prices of four food items

Sathosa reduces prices of four food items

Anura vows to put an end to misappropriation

Anura vows to put an end to misappropriation