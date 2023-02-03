SJB to boycott 75th Independence celebrations

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has decided to boycott Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, due to be held tomorrow (04 Feb.).

Accordingly, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, as a whole, has decided to boycott tomorrow’s celebration upon a unanimous decision that they will refrain from engaging in such activities in which money is wasted at a time when Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises.

This decision was reached at a recent party meeting, SJB MP Tissa Attanayake stated.