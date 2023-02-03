SJB to boycott 75th Independence celebrations

SJB to boycott 75th Independence celebrations

February 3, 2023   12:40 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has decided to boycott Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, due to be held tomorrow (04 Feb.).

Accordingly, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, as a whole, has decided to boycott tomorrow’s celebration upon a unanimous decision that they will refrain from engaging in such activities in which money is wasted at a time when Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises.

This decision was reached at a recent party meeting, SJB MP Tissa Attanayake stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Two-day special traffic plan in place until tomorrow

Two-day special traffic plan in place until tomorrow

Over 100 acres of land in North to be released ahead of 75th Independence Day (English)

Over 100 acres of land in North to be released ahead of 75th Independence Day (English)

PUCSL chief vows not to give up until continuous power supply ensured during A/L exam

PUCSL chief vows not to give up until continuous power supply ensured during A/L exam

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts (English)

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts (English)

Paris Club to give Sri Lanka financial assurances amid IMF debt talks - report (English)

Paris Club to give Sri Lanka financial assurances amid IMF debt talks - report (English)

13th Amendment should not be enforced  Chief Prelates (English)

13th Amendment should not be enforced  Chief Prelates (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.02

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.02