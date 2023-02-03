Commonwealth Secretary-General meets Edu. Minister

The delegation led by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt. Patricia Scotland KC met with Dr. Susil Premajayantha, the Minister of Education and Leader of the House of Parliament yesterday (Feb. 02) in Parliament.

The delegation led by the Commonwealth Secretary-General was welcomed and received by the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, the Department of Communications of the Parliament said.

Extensive discussion on developing the education system and the transition towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalization and potential opportunities in the said fields have been held between the two parties.

Prof. Luis Franceschi, the Assistant Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief of Staff and Senior Director Office of the Secretary-General Ms. Deborah Jamieson, Adviser and Head (Asia Region) Ms. Dinisha Panditharatne, Governance and Peace Directorate, Ms. Amy Coles, Communications Officer, Media and Public Affairs have also participated at the meeting held between the Leader of the House of Parliament and the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

