IUSF to stage protest today

February 4, 2023   01:20 pm

Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige has stated that plans are underway to stage a protest today (04 Feb.), against the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police near the Elphinstone Theatre in Maradana last night (03 Feb.), in attempts to disperse a group of protesters staging a ‘Sathyagraha’.

The heated situation arose after a Police officer’s attempts to disperse the protesters went awry, despite having made them aware of the court order issued earlier that day, against the holding of any protests in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The ‘Sathyagraha’ was launched last afternoon, against the aforementioned celebrations.

Although a court order was issued yesterday preventing disruptive protest movements and several persons from entering the Galle Face Green and other surrounding areas, the holding of such peaceful protests were permitted by the court.

