The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to raise the match fees of the National Women’s Players for the year 2023.

Accordingly, the match fees for both formats of white-ball cricket have increased from US$ 250 to US$ 750 per match, per player.

Furthermore, the SLC announced that each reserve player in the squad will receive 25 percent of the match fee.

For each match won by the team, whether in a bilateral or international tournament, each player will receive a US$ 250 winning bonus, according to the SLC.

It has further noted in a statement that the move is part of Sri Lanka Cricket’s efforts towards further enhancing women’s cricket in the country and empowering female cricketers.

The decision is effective as of January 1, 2023, the SLC said.