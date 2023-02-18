Local Govt polls: EC to file special motion before Supreme Court
February 18, 2023 12:57 pm
The Election Commission has decided to file a special motion before the Supreme Court citing difficulties it is facing while preparing to hold the 2023 Local Government Election on March 09.
The election body has cited inadequate funds, inadequate supply of fuel for transportation, the inability to print the ballot papers by the Government Printer and several other issues as obstacles to going ahead with LG election preparations.