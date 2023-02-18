Local Govt polls: EC to file special motion before Supreme Court

Local Govt polls: EC to file special motion before Supreme Court

February 18, 2023   12:57 pm

The Election Commission has decided to file a special motion before the Supreme Court citing difficulties it is facing while preparing to hold the 2023 Local Government Election on March 09.

The election body has cited inadequate funds, inadequate supply of fuel for transportation, the inability to print the ballot papers by the Government Printer and several other issues as obstacles to going ahead with LG election preparations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election deferred

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election deferred

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.17

Imported eggs not for general consumption - Agri. Minister (English)

Imported eggs not for general consumption - Agri. Minister (English)

Sajith wants to do away with 'corrupted, family politics' (English)

Sajith wants to do away with 'corrupted, family politics' (English)

President Ranil deliberately disrupting election body's LG poll preparations, Anura claims (English)

President Ranil deliberately disrupting election body's LG poll preparations, Anura claims (English)

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election postponed (English)

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election postponed (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm