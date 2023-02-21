President presented with Sinhala & Tamil font books for International Mother Language Day

February 21, 2023   10:33 pm

President Ranil Wickremesnghe was presented with two books compiled by the Department of Official Languages today (21 Feb.), in view of International Mother Language Day.

Accordingly, the Head of State was presented with Sinhala and Tamil Font books, named ‘Sinhala Fonts’ and ‘Tamil Fonts’, respectively, by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawraena at the Parliament premises today.

This presentation was made in commemoration of International Mother Language Day, celebrated globally on 21 February, while Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and all other MPs are due to receive copies of both books.

