Wanindu Hasaranga reclaims top place in ICC T20I bowling rankings

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka’s ace leg-spinner, managed to reclaim his reign at the top of ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Ranking.

The 25-year-old once again rose to the No. 01 position in the ranking with a rating of 695 points, with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan behind him by only one point.

Following the recent three-match series between Afghanistan and the UAE, Rashid Khan, who only managed four wickets from the three games, was pushed out of the top spot in the list.

In November last year, Hasaranga usurped Khan’s reign as the No. 01 ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Ranking to claim the title after showcasing his heroics at the T20 World Cup 2022.