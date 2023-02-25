NC sub-committee discusses rural credit and social security programmes

The National Council Sub-Committee to identify short- and medium-term programs related to stabilization has held a discussion on rural credit and social security programmes.

This was taken up for consideration on Thursday (Feb. 23) when the National Council sub-committee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Representatives including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Finance, the Sri Lanka Institute of Policy Studies and the Regional Development Bank were present in this committee meeting.

There was a lengthy discussion about the programs including the Samurdhi program which was initiated to provide relief to low-income earners. The parties who were present commented on the preparation of methods for the systematic distribution of these benefits to low-income earners.

Further, attention was paid to the provision of loan concessions by rural banks including Samurdhi Bank.