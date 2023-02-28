Another man killed in shooting incident

Hours after a man was found shot dead in Panadura, another individual was killed in a shooting reported this morning.

According to reports, the shooting incident was reported in Kuleegoda, Ambalangoda.

The 42-year-old had been travelling on a motorcycle when he was gunned down by the perpetrator.

Earlier today, a man was found shot dead in the driving seat of a luxury vehicle in Pinwatta, Panadura. It is believed that a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim.