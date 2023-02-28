French Ambassador visits HRCSL

French Ambassador visits HRCSL

February 28, 2023   06:42 pm

The French Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Jean-Francois Pactet visited the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) today (28 Feb.).

During his visit, Pactet met with HRCSL Chairperson Justice Rohini Marasinghe and other senior officials, and discussed several matters of concern.

Accordingly, matters pertaining to Sri Lanka’s current human rights situation, the nation’s economic crisis, long-term detainees under the Prevention of Terrorism Authority (PTA) and the recent visit to Jaffna were discussed during the meeting.

