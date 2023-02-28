Ex-Finance Minister released from two more charges in 2016 bond scam case

The Court of Appeal today (28 Feb.) issued a writ order stating that the charges filed by the Attorney General against former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake under the Public Property Act cannot be sustained.

The order was issued by an Appellate Court bench comprising of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, upon examining the petition filed by the former Minister.

Karunanayake was charged with defrauding over Rs. 50 billion during two Treasury Bond auctions held on 29 and 31 March 2016.

The Attorney General filed the case against Karunanayake and several others before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

However, the former Minister appealed the charges levelled against him, claiming that they were filed illegally and thereby cannot be maintained. Accordingly, Karunanyake filed a petition seeking an order that he be released from the charges.