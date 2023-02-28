Ex-Finance Minister released from two more charges in 2016 bond scam case

Ex-Finance Minister released from two more charges in 2016 bond scam case

February 28, 2023   07:00 pm

The Court of Appeal today (28 Feb.) issued a writ order stating that the charges filed by the Attorney General against former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake under the Public Property Act cannot be sustained.

The order was issued by an Appellate Court bench comprising of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, upon examining the petition filed by the former Minister.

Karunanayake was charged with defrauding over Rs. 50 billion during two Treasury Bond auctions held on 29 and 31 March 2016.

The Attorney General filed the case against Karunanayake and several others before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

However, the former Minister appealed the charges levelled against him, claiming that they were filed illegally and thereby cannot be maintained. Accordingly, Karunanyake filed a petition seeking an order that he be released from the charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Post-mortem of NPP candidate, who died after being tear-gassed during protest, conducted

Post-mortem of NPP candidate, who died after being tear-gassed during protest, conducted

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.28

Building prosperous Indo-Pacific more critical now than ever - US envoy

Building prosperous Indo-Pacific more critical now than ever - US envoy

Two lives claimed in separate shooting incidents today

Two lives claimed in separate shooting incidents today

Will definitely launch one-day token strike on March 01 as planned - Trade unionists

Will definitely launch one-day token strike on March 01 as planned - Trade unionists

Local Govt polls: Mujibur Rahman's FR petition taken up for consideration

Local Govt polls: Mujibur Rahman's FR petition taken up for consideration