Professionals to launch series of trade union actions from today

The Trade Union Alliance of Professionals has decided to launch a series of trade union actions with effect from today (March 09) in protest of the conduct of the government including the latest tax revision.

Marking the commencement of this trade union action, the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) will engage in an indefinite strike from today.

In the meantime, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said it would support these anti-government strikes after March 13.

However, Prof. Priyanga Dunusinghe of the Economics Department of the University of Colombo cautioned that these trade union actions would only exacerbate the crisis situation facing the country.

He went on to point out that the trade unions and the government alike should act responsibly to bring the country to restore normalcy.