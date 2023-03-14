Locomotive operating engineers to launch 24-hour strike

Locomotive operating engineers to launch 24-hour strike

March 14, 2023   11:27 am

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Association of the Sri Lanka Railways is scheduled to launch a 24-hour strike today (14 March).

Accordingly, the Chairman of the trade union confirmed that the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Association will stage a strike for 24 hours from midnight today.

A collective of trade union actions are scheduled to take place this week, with unions from various sectors joining to protest against the recently imposed tax revisions and the incumbent government.

The trade union collective of professionals stated that the strike action initially planned to take place this week will continue as scheduled, as Monday’s meeting with the government was unfruitful.

