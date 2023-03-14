13 office trains to operate as per usual tomorrow despite strike

For the convenience of commuters, 13 office train services will operate as per the usual time in the train schedule tomorrow (March 15), says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the relevant trains will operate from Avissawella, Chilaw, Rambukkana, Ganewatte, Mahawa, Kandy, Beliatta, Galle, Aluthgama, and Kalutara-South to Colombo.

Meanwhile, police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of passengers, the PMD added.