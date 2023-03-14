13 office trains to operate as per usual tomorrow despite strike

13 office trains to operate as per usual tomorrow despite strike

March 14, 2023   10:23 pm

For the convenience of commuters, 13 office train services will operate as per the usual time in the train schedule tomorrow (March 15), says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the relevant trains will operate from Avissawella, Chilaw, Rambukkana, Ganewatte, Mahawa, Kandy, Beliatta, Galle, Aluthgama, and Kalutara-South to Colombo. 

Meanwhile, police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of passengers, the PMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow

Villagers capture man who stole gold jewellery from shop in Veyangoda

Villagers capture man who stole gold jewellery from shop in Veyangoda