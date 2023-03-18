Two men engaged in light-coarse fishing off Mullaitivu apprehended

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended two persons who were engaged in light-coarse fishing off Alampil in Mullaitivu on Thursday night (March 16).

The suspects were taken into custody along with two dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear.

The Naval Detachment Nayaru of SLNS Gotabaya and the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries had jointly conducted the operation.

The apprehended fishermen are reportedly residents of Kalpitiya.

The suspects along with seized fishing equipment and dinghies were handed over to the ADF in Mullaitivu for onward legal action.