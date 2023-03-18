Booru Muna to be detained for 72 hours

The police have secured an order to detain and interrogate the recently-arrested criminal figure Ravindu Sanka alias “Booru Muna” for 72 hours.

The suspect, who had been wanted for several murders, was arrested in Avissawella on Friday (March 17).

On February 24, “Booru Muna” fled police custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after he was barred from boarding a flight to Dubai owing to a travel ban previously issued by the court.

“Booru Muna” had attempted to fly out of the country using a forged passport. However, two Buddhist monks had reportedly aided and abetted the suspect’s escape after he was taken into custody at the airport.

At the time of his arrest, he had confessed to taking shelter at a house located on Malwatta Road in Millaniya, Bandaragama, after the murder of the said restaurant owner.

“Booru Muna”, who is accused of shooting a restaurant owner dead in Hanwella on 18 December 2022, is also believed to have been the gunman in a number of killings.

Following his escape, Avissawella High Court on March 15 once again barred the foreign travels of “Booru Muna” after taking into the submissions presented by the Western Province South police division.

He is believed to have been the gunman in a number of killings.

Meanwhile, an active serving member of the Sri Lanka Navy, his wife and four others are currently under arrest for aiding and abetting “Booru Muna” following his escape last month.